Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai react to Portugal’s defeat to Morocco; Check what they say in their posts

New Delhi: Football is an interesting game. You don’t know when winds begin to flow from different direction. One of the biggest upsets in the Football world cup history since its inception happened in quarter-final. A small nation Morocco, for which no one could bet to win single match before the start of the Football worldcup, did something extraordinary whose glory will be written and told for many upcoming decades.

Morocco has become the first African nation to reach semi-final after defeating legendary-footballer Ronaldo led Portugal in the quarter-final by 1-0. The moment not only stopped Portugal’s march in Qatar football Worldcup 2022, but also shattered the heart of Ronaldo to ever win the worldcup title in his career. This was Ronaldo's last FIFA football worldcup and his last chance to win it.

It was the heartfelt moment for Ronado Fans to watch him slumped down on the ground and full of tears. Social media is full with images and videos of Ronado in tears. Win and lose is part of life. Even if he fails to win the FIFA football worldcup title, he will remain the biggest and exceptional footballer the world has ever seen.

Considering as the biggest upset in the football worldcup history, it also shocked many world leaders from Elon Musk to Sundar Pichai. They express their emotion in posts.

Here’s how world leaders’ react:

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai called it a historical moment. He wrote, "Watching the scenes in Marrakech (one of the most beautiful cities that I have been to) is amazing. Historic moment - first African country to make it to the semis - Congrats Morocco!"

Watching the scenes in Marrakech (one of the most beautiful cities that I have been to) is amazing. Historic moment - first African country to make it to the semis - Congrats Morocco! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 10, 2022

One user replied on Pichai post and said, " Morocco population is under 4 crore and ranks around 148 in GDP nominal basis and 113 on PPP basis with around $3500 per capita GDP which is higher than India by 1.67 times. They just created history to become first country to reach SF in Fifa. It's unbelievable but true!!"

Anand Mahindra said this time for Africa by reciting 2010 FIFA football worldcup theme song 'Waka Waka' sung by popular pop-star Shakira. He wrote, "In the 2010 World Cup, the Waka Waka anthem contained the words “This time for Africa!” The prophecy has finally been fulfilled… They RISE!"

In the 2010 World Cup, the Waka Waka anthem contained the words “This time for Africa!” The prophecy has finally been fulfilled… They RISE! https://t.co/I8wIB6HXeq December 10, 2022

Congrats Morocco!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2022

That's how they react.