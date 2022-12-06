OpenAI's ChatGPT bot: Step-by-step guide to login and use it on Android, iPhone devices

New Delhi: The ChatGPT AI, which OpenAI recently launched, is gaining popularity all around the world. The AI is designed to function like a chat. It can assist with many different jobs, even difficult ones like writing code and even resolving difficult philosophical and emotional issues. Neither the Apple App Store nor the Google Play Store for Android has released a ChatGPT app. You can still use other methods to access the chatbot on your individual cell phones, though.

Based on the GPT-3 API, ChatGPT can only be accessed through the OpenAI website. Although some users are attempting to connect AI with other platforms, there hasn't been much progress in that direction. As of right now, there is no standalone ChatGPT app for the iPhone or iOS. In any case, you can access it via the GPT-3 API or the OpenAI website.

How to use ChatGPT on Android

No Android app enables ChatGPT use. Similar to how it functions with iOS, it may be used on a browser, though. Any browser, including Google Chrome, Firefox, Brave, and Opera, can be accessed. You can visit the chatbot on the OpenAI website by going there. For quick access, bookmark the website or add it to your home screen.

How to use ChatGPT on iPhone

Utilizing it on the OpenAI website is the simplest method. You'll need to utilise one of your iPhone's online browsers, such Safari or Chrome, for that. You must purchase a service or app that is compatible with the GPT-3 API in order to use it.

How to set up the ChatGPT account on the OpenAI website?

- Visit the official website of OpenAI i.e www.openai.com

- Click on the 'try' option. The option appears at the top of the interface.

- Click on the log-in option.

- Click on the sign-up option.

- Sign up using your email ID.

- Click on the ‘Playground’ option.

- Ask whatever you want to ask.