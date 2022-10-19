Elon Musk's Burnt Hair perfume sold out; Netizens react in THIS way

New Delhi: Do you recall when Elon Musk changed the word "perfume salesman" in his Twitter bio? In just a few hours, the richest man in the world sold 20,000 bottles of the "Burnt Hair" perfume. His Twitter followers were now informed by him that 28,700 bottles of the "exquisite" perfume had already been sold. Musk has already made almost 24 crores from the sale of the perfume, with each bottle costing Rs 8,400.

Some are pondering why Musk did not make additional bottles after he posted on Twitter that there were only 1,300 of these special, limited edition, collector's items left. Musk recently begged his fans to purchase his perfume so that he could accumulate enough cash to purchase Twitter. (Also Read: Atal Pension Yojana: Invest Rs 210 per month, get Rs 5,000 monthly, here's HOW)

28,700 bottles of exquisite Burnt Hair perfume already sold!



Only 1,300 left of this unique, limited edition, collector’s item. https://t.co/Gh2Zg7B5qX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2022

Although the remark appeared to be made in good humour, people are now using it to inform him that he has to sell a lot more bottles in order to purchase Twitter. "I'd have assumed there'd be more on hand... 30K qty x $100 = 3,000,000$... Therefore, investing in Twitter will take a lot of time! (Also Read: DHANTERAS 2022: Check out the QUALITY of GOLD in just a click, here's HOW)

I was a bit hesitant to buy this product at first. Glad I got my order in right on time though. I think it’ll look pretty sweet in my home office https://t.co/YIK2wk4ohm — ShutTheFrunkDoor (@ShutTheFrnkDoor) October 19, 2022

We already know that Elon is trying to demonstrate his skill as a salesperson. People will practically purchase air from him! "one Twitter user said.

Lol you’re the best Gypsy on the internet, sry with your own internet LoL

https://t.co/TG7V0hq3BC — MonkeyRidesTiger (@My_RidesTiger) October 19, 2022

Musk was urged by another user to develop a more cheap product."Perhaps you can work out a deal with the manufacturer to offer perfume for $20 to $30. The general public will find this pricing to be more reasonable "the user entered.

28,700 bottles of exquisite Burnt Hair perfume already sold!



Only 1,300 left of this unique, limited edition, collector’s item. https://t.co/Gh2Zg7B5qX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2022

By the end of October, Musk is anticipated to complete the $4 billion (about Rs. 33,00,000 crore) acquisition of Twitter. If he doesn't, a trial for breach of contract will take place in November. The CEO of Tesla believes that he was born to sell fragrances because of his last name.

He jokingly asked on Twitter, "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable — why did I even resist it for so long!?