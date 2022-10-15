DHANTERAS 2022: Check out the QUALITY of GOLD in just a click, here's HOW

New Delhi: Dhanteras is approaching rapidly. The festival of Diwali begins with Dhanteras itself. Many people prefer to buy gold and silver jewelry on Dhanteras. It is believed that this brings prosperity to the family. This year, Dhanteras is on October 23. Gold shopping brings many challenges and gold quality-related scams are one of them. Scammers are using innovative ways to trick innocent people to fall prey and siphon off huge amounts.

But now no one can cheat you. Wondering to know how to be cautious against it. Scroll ahead to find out how to check the quality of gold. Install the BIS Care App of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on your mobile. This app can be helpful in protecting you from gold fraud. (Also Read: A 77-year-old man wins a lottery of Rs 41 lakh by using THIS TRICK)

With the help of the BIS Care App, you can easily check the hallmarking of any item. For this, you have to check the HUID number of the jewelry. HUID stands for Hallmark Unique Identification Number. This number is 6 digits and it includes both letters and digits. When a piece of jewelry is hallmarked, it is allotted a HUID number. One HUID number is never on two pieces of jewelry. (Also Read: Want to make UPI payment but there's no internet? Follow THESE steps)

First of all, you install BIS Care App on your mobile. After that open it and enter your name, mobile number, email id, etc. Verify it through OTP. After verification, you can use the app. When you go to its features, you will get the option of 'Verify HUID'. With the help of this feature, you can test the purity of gold. Along with this, you can also check the purity of any item with the ISI mark.

If you want to check any electronic item, you can check it with 'verify R-number under CRS'. Customers need to go to 'know your standards' for information on any Indian Standards, or Licensed Lab.

If you have purchased jewelry with hallmarking, but you are still not satisfied with it or there is any doubt about the misuse of a mark like ISI, you can also complain about it through this app. For this, you have to go to the option of 'Complaints'.