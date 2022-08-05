NewsBusinessCompanies
JOBS

Employee fired for 20 minutes delay in reaching office, netizens slam employer

They collectively decided that they will arrive late to work until the management relented.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 02:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Co Workers of the fired employee devised a strategy to persuade their management to rehire them.
  • Others on Reddit offered their own stories in the comments section.
  • They collectively decided that they will arrive late to work until the management relented.

Trending Photos

Employee fired for 20 minutes delay in reaching office, netizens slam employer

New Delhi: A Reddit user documented the "unfair treatment" meted out to them and their coworkers in a now-viral post. The post, which has nearly 79,000 likes, discussed how one of their coworkers was fired from that office for being 20 minutes late. 

The Reddit poster stated that their coworker was late for the first time in over seven years. Read More: Paytm app goes down for some users, firm says ‘Network Error’

Co Workers of the fired employee devised a strategy to persuade their management to rehire them.Read More: ITR Filing 2021-22: Missed filing crypto gains in ITR? Here’s what you can do

They collectively decided that they will arrive late to work until the management relented.

"We emphasised unjust treatment for being late is not something we desire," the Reddit user added, "and then me and another coworker said that we were simply straight up concerned that we would get fired due to a mistake or slip up."

The user and his irate coworkers urged their boss that they needed job security, especially in these unpredictable times.

Their boss informed them that they would not be dismissed as long as they did not become "aggressive."

They also called the employee they had fired and offered them a new position. The employee, however, denied the offer, stating that they will not return until things change at the office, according to the Reddit user.

The user went on to say that they wanted to demonstrate that they were not disposable. "We all have a job and a specific area in which we excel," they noted.

Others on Reddit offered their own stories in the comments section.

"I was dismissed three months after a huge snowstorm in the South," they stated. "She (their boss) actually used it against me, saying she didn't trust me when I said I couldn't come in."

"Hardest worker in my department, given verbal permission for a day off, supervisor didn't notify anyone, boss fired me the next day," stated another. "I explained the situation, and the boss refused to listen, so that was that."

Live Tv

JobsHiringRedditfired employee

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'Tiranga Politics'
DNA Video
DNA: Attempt to change 'Demography' in Nepal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?