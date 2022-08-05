New Delhi: Paytm, a digital payment app, is causing problems for some customers. Several customers reported being unable to log in to the Paytm app or utilise it to make payments. Paytm has acknowledged the problem and stated that it is working to resolve the glitch that prevents users from using the app and making payments.

Given how reliant people are on digital payment apps, it can be nothing short of a nightmare when you try to make a payment and the app fails. Most of the time, people do not carry a lot of cash and become trapped in situations like these.

According to the outage tracking website downdetector, the website got 611 reports from users that the app was not operating. The downdetector shows a significant surge between 9AM and 10AM, when Paytm experienced the most problems.

According to the website, more than 66% of users had trouble signing in, 5% of users were unable to make payments, and the remaining 29% of users had other problems with the app. Users in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and other cities reported problems.

Paytm recognised the issue and stated that the company is working to resolve it. "A few of you may be having trouble logging into the Paytm Money App/website due to a network fault across Paytm." We are already working to resolve the problem as soon as possible. "We will keep you updated as soon as the issue is addressed," the company tweeted.