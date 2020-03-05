Enforcement Directorate books former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal in fresh case of money laundering

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided the house of former chairman of the grounded Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal, and registered a fresh case of money laundering against him. On Wednesday, the ED had summoned him for questioning at its office here and then took him to his residence for carrying out searches.

According to sources, a fresh case has been registered against Naresh Goyal to probe the alleged irregularities committed by the grounded airline, including diversion of funds. Last year, the financial probe agency had registered a case of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations against Goyal and the airline.

In August 2019, the ED had carried out searches at Goyal's residence and has got details of 19 companies held by him of which five are located abroad and how money was siphoned off to other countries through dubious transactions.

During the searches, the ED had seized several incriminating documents related to the payments made to foreign companies and digital evidences have been seized.

Citing an official, an IANS report said the ED has taken up the investigation into alleged violation of the FEMA against Jet Airways and Goyal based on complaints from various sources.

Notably, the business empire of Goyal, includes 19 privately-held companies of which 14 are registered in India and five are registered abroad.

In March 2019, Naresh Goyal stepped down from the post of chairman of the airline.