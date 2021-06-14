Entrepreneur Rohit Khosla’s company NDMC conducts vaccination drives across the Delhi/NCR region. Here are the details!

We all are living in a state of turbulence because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Ever since the pandemic hit the globe last year, a majority of businesses have witnessed a severe downfall. Besides the businesses being hampered, many daily wage workers went out of jobs. Among other nations of the world, India has been one of the countries with a majority of coronavirus cases. In this situation, the frontline warriors and social workers have contributed immensely to the betterment of the country. Additionally, even the entrepreneurs from different sectors have done a commendable job during the crisis.

Delhi-based businessman, Rohit Khosla has been there to help the people during such difficult times. Mr. Khosla has played a crucial role ever since the second wave of COVID-19 dismantled the country. With the rising number of positive cases across the country, it became difficult for hospitals to admit patients suffering from the deadly virus. However, the humble man came to the aid by donating oxygen concentrators and arranging for hospital beds. Additionally, his team even helped by arranging plasma at many medical centres.

“The country has clocked more than 400,000 cases a day several times. The alarming figure did not let me sit back. It feels great to see people helping each other in such times”, said Mr. Khosla. However, since the last few days, the number of positive cases in the country has been less than 100,000 in a single day. To get proper testing and diagnosis done, the businessman through his venture, New Delhi Medical Centre (NDMC), had initiated free COVID-19 RT-PCR tests and blood tests across the Delhi/NCR region. Approved by NABL and ICMR, the Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR testing was conducted after seeking permissions from the government authorities and the concerned medical bodies.

Besides this, the other milestone achieved by Rohit Khosla’s venture is that his company is carrying vaccination drives to control the COVID-19 cases. NDMC has already initiated drive-thru and walk-in vaccinations in seven different locations in West Delhi, South Delhi and Gurugram. It is said that Mr. Khosla’s centre has two vaccines available – Covishield and Sputnik V. He further revealed that the number of positive cases can only be controlled if vaccination is done all over the country. Well, this new initiative undertaken by the entrepreneur is an achievement in itself.

Apart from this, Rohit Khosla has also been instrumental in various other businesses. Along with an MBA degree in Entrepreneurship from the prestigious Oxford University, he has also mastered several certification courses in the field of business from well-known institutes such as Harvard Business School, Wharton Business School and London School of Economics. After learning the theoretical concepts of business, the dynamic entrepreneur implemented those concepts in his family business R.K International Group. Expanding businesses in various other domains, Mr. Khosla is also the brainchild behind New Star Medical Centre, Khosla Exim Pvt. Ltd., and their construction and oil trading businesses. Today the entrepreneur has not just built great fortunes with his companies but has also set an example of contributing the maximum for the betterment of the country.

