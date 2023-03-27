topStoriesenglish2588447
NewsBusinessCompanies
ESSAR

Essar UK Appoints Mike Mackay As Chief Transformation Officer

Mike Mackay has over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He also has extensive knowledge of refining and the downstream oil sector in the UK.

Last Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 08:42 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Essar UK Appoints Mike Mackay As Chief Transformation Officer

New Delhi: Essar group on Monday announced the appointment of Mike Mackay as the chief transformation officer at Essar Oil UK. He will also join the company's executive leadership team, it said in a statement.

"In his new role, Mackay will develop and implement strategies to improve business performance and reliability as Essar transforms for tomorrow," the statement said. (Also Read: India Can Build Something Equivalent To AI ChatGPT? Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Big Announcement In Few Weeks)

He has over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He also has extensive knowledge of refining and the downstream oil sector in the UK. (Also Read: Credit Cards For UPI Payment? Bank Of Baroda Enables This Service - Check How To Activate It)

He recently returned to Essar from a successful secondment in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero as the UK downstream oil sector's advisor to the government.

Essar CEO Deepak Maheshwari, said, "this is an important appointment to a senior position within the company. Mike will work closely with me to improve business performance and reliability across Essar Oil UK."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'