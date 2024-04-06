EXL Layoffs: US-Based IT Company Cuts 800 Employees In India And United States

New Delhi: Exl Service, an IT firm located in New York, is reorganizing its operations in response to increased demand for generative artificial intelligence. In this initiative, the company is reducing its workforce by 800 positions, which accounts for less than 2% of its employees. Of these, 400 workers will face layoffs, while the remaining 400 will be given the chance to secure employment in other areas of the company.

The job cuts will primarily impact junior level employees working in data analytics and digital operations across the United States and India. Exl Service has a global workforce of approximately 55,000 individuals. (Also Read: Invest Once In THIS LIC Scheme, Receive Rs 12,000 Monthly Pension: Read More)

Rohit Kapoor, previously EXL's CEO has now been promoted to the position of board chair. Furthermore, Vikas Bhalla and Vivek Jetley, two senior executives are assuming broader responsibilities that involve the incorporation of data and AI-driven solutions. As per a company spokesperson, the restructuring entails reassessing current positions and recruiting highly skilled individuals with knowledge in data and AI. (Also Read: India's Reserve Bank Leads Surge In Gold Reserves Amid Global Central Bank Slowdown)

"We need to ensure our talent and skill sets are closely aligned with the evolving needs of our clients..This adjustment involves a mix of re-evaluating existing roles while bringing in top talent with expertise in data and AI," an EXL representative informed the WSJ.