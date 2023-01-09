topStoriesenglish
Female CEO shares pic of handling her infant while doing WFH; Netizens say perks of being at higher authority

Radhika Gupta and her husband both are working parents. When she found no help to take care of her toddler on a day, she appeared to create a colourful mat along with some toys next to her work table. That's how she had taken care of her child while working on the same time.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
New Delhi: MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund Radhika Gupta has recently shared the photo of her toddler with a caption of how she solved a problem with some patience and problem solving attitude on Twitter. She was referring her problem of being a mom and CEO at the same time and how to do work from home having a toddler. Her post has gone viral and received a mixed response from netizens. 

Radhika Gupta and her husband both are working parents. When she found no help to take care of her toddler on a day, she appeared to create a colourful mat along with some toys next to her work table. That's how she had taken care of her child while working.

"On a day when both parents have to work, and there is no help, guess who comes to work? Often asked how are you going to make a mom and CEOs life work. Well, a little planning, a lot of patience and a problem solving attitude make things work. And a baby’s laugh does the rest.,” Radhika tweeted on her Twitter handle.

Netizens reflect the difference of being at higher authority post

One Twitter user Ashok Lalla said that was one of the perks of being CEO! Lesser minions might often not have such an options and often struggled to balance home and work. And it’s usually the woman who bore the brun of that.

Another Twitter user named Sachin agreed with the perks of being at higher level, said such things were available at higher management level only, for average office going couples, clearly its a day off from work. Need such acceptance at all levels.

A Twitter user named Siddhant Mishra wished that every employee of her company got this choice.

Highlighting the stark drudgery faced by a female labour worker, Twitter user Amit Mane wrote, “Sorry but Why this self glorification, with due respect its not big deal for CEO to do this. Look at labrours on farm or construction those mothers are handling 1000 time more difficult situation for years and years.”

That's how they react.

