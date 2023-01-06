AI robot to defend a human in court for first time in history next month

New Delhi: If the year 2022 was considered as the year of AI with the coming of ChatGPT, Dall-E, and Google’s AI LaMDA, then 2023 isn’t going to leave behind to make an indelible mark. Aritificial Intelligence-based applications have begun to integrate in our lives gradually and the days aren’t far when they will become an indipensable part.

Next month, the AI robot will reportedly defend a human in the court. This is the first time in human history when a robot will take part in legal court. According to the media reports, an AI from DoNotPay in February will help a defendant in the court hearing by telling him what to say and when in the entire proceedings. The defendant will open the DoNotPay app through which the robot will listne all the arguments in the court.

However, the company of DonNotPay app has kept the location of the court and the defendant veiled.

What is DoNotPay app?

Founded by British-American entreprenuer Joshua Browder in 2015, DoNotPay is a legal services chatbot which gives people legal advices, help them to write legal letters, and suggest tips for any legal matter. It’s is called the world’s first robot lawyer that has started venturing into AI-based legal guidance from 2021.

