FindYourFit secures an undisclosed amount from Aditya Sanghi, plan to invest in hiring and expansion

New Delhi: FindYourFit, a geo-social app that matches people based on their fitness interests, skill level and location has raised an undisclosed amount from Aditya Sanghi.



The proceeds will be used to improve the product, expand marketing, and hire good talent from the market.



FindYourFit, which was founded by two young women entrepreneurs, already has a strong presence in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur, with over 1500 downloads in just two weeks, and will now focus on all Indian metros and tier-1 cities.

According to the World Economic Forum, worldwide downloads of fitness and health apps increased by 46% between the first and second quarters. India had a remarkable 156 percent increase in downloads, or 58 million new users.



Ankur and Arushi Lohani, two young female entrepreneurs, recognised they were frequently falling behind on their health goals owing to a lack of desire. They decided to be each other's workout partners to address this issue. Their fitness practise became more efficient, accountable, and consistent as time went on. The FindYoutFit Value Proposition was born out of this.



The user must first register on the app, after which a number of searches will be shared with them based on their interests, skill level, and location. The user can connect with searches that are judged appropriate.



Ms. Arushi Lohani, co-founder of FindYourFit states, “Fitness is here to stay. Individuals have become more conscious of their lifestyle and fitness choices. Through this app, we aim to connect with like-minded individuals through fitness and sports. We are planning to scale up and have a strong presence in Pune, Bangalore, Mumbai, and other metros starting early Jan-uary. We will also introduce exciting new features on our app, in order to generate a delightful user experience.”

She further stated, “The response is tremendous, in two weeks we garnered more than 1500 downloads all organically. Yes, that’s right, no money spent on marketing so far”



By the end of 2022, FindYourFit wants to have 100,000+ downloads. At the same time, FindYourFit will research and develop elements that will help people connect spiritually as well as nutritionally.

