Flexible schedules, permanent work from home, 3-day office –Here is how THIS company will let most of its employees work

New Delhi: From flexible schedules, forever work from home to part-time work from home, San Francisco-based business software maker Salesforce has various sets of plans for its employees.

Salesforce, the city's largest private employer, has said that it will let most of its employees work from home/work from anywhere even after the COVID-19 pandemic. This could be either full time or at least for part of the week.

Salesforce said its employees could choose to be in office anywhere from one to three days a week and those who don't live near an office or their role/position does require them to be present in office work remotely for full-time. However, those employees whose physical presence is required in the office, will continue to go.

Some salesforce workers in a survey said that they wanted to have some connection to a physical office, while nearly half of them said they wanted to go in only a few times a month.

Other major tech companies such as Twitter and Facebook have made similar announcements in 2020. Facebook had let most of its workforce stay home and work through the end 2020 and plans to reopen offices globally not before July. Facebook too will open most of its office from July 6, according to a CNBC report, saying the social networking giant is in the process of determining which employees will be asked to return to the office.