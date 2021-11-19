Flipkart forays into healthcare; to take on PharmEasy, Tata 1mg with majority stake in SastaSundar

New Delhi: The Flipkart Group on Friday, November 19, announced that the company is entering into the healthcare sector with the launch of Flipkart Health+, an e-commerce platform that focuses on providing medicines and healthcare products to customers.

With the aim to give a push to its healthcare plans, the company has also signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority share in Sastasundar Marketplace Limited, which runs SastaSundar.Com.

SastaSundar.Com is an online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform that rivals Tata 1mg and PharmEasy, among other competitors in the online medicine delivery space. The offers a digital healthcare and pharmacy platform supported by a network of more than 490 pharmacies, a Flipkart statement said.

The company added that Flipkart Health+ will leverage the combined strengths of the Flipkart Group, which includes its pan-India reach and technology capabilities, with SastaSundar's expertise to provide consumers end-to-end offerings in the health-tech ecosystem.

"It will endeavour to give millions of Indian consumers access to quality and affordable healthcare, starting with e-pharmacy and will add new healthcare services such as e-diagnostics and e-consultation over time," the statement added.

Prior to Flipkart, its arch-rival in the Indian e-commerce space, Amazon, launched its online medicine selling platform Amazon Pharmacy. Other companies in the online medicine delivery space include Reliance-backed Netmeds, Apollo Pharmacy, and Medbuddy, among others.

- With PTI inputs.

