हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Flipkart

Flipkart launches fund to back early-stage start-ups

The objective of the fund is to build the ecosystem with world-class founders and ideas, Flipkart added.

Flipkart launches fund to back early-stage start-ups

New Delhi: E-commerce firm Flipkart Tuesday launched a fund to back early-stage start-ups in the country.

The fund will target budding companies working in areas related to e-commerce, financial technology, payments and complementary spaces, the e-commerce firm said in a statement.

The objective of the fund is to build the ecosystem with world-class founders and ideas, it added.

"With this initiative, we're delighted to support such innovative early-stage start-ups that are working on next-gen technology in and around our ecosystem. The aim is to seed innovation that is good for India and which promotes digital inclusion in a variety of spaces, by enabling start-ups to focus on bringing their ideas to life and scaling them," Flipkart Group Chief Financial Officer Emily McNeal said

The company said that with over 400 million internet users, tech adoption in the country is at an inflection point, and millions of people from tier-II and III cities and villages are expected to join the digital stream in the next few years.

"The existence of some barriers in this journey related to trust, affordability, access etc., are some of the friction points that start-ups are trying to solve through innovations here in the country," the statement said.

Tags:
FlipkartIndia start-upsE-commerceFinancial Technology
Next
Story

Nirav Modi extradition: CBI team likely to leave for London

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party splits, 2 MLAs join BJP