Flipkart Wholesale to reorganise biz operations; some staff to transition to Flipkart into new roles

New Delhi: Flipkart Wholesale, the B2B arm of the Flipkart Group, on Monday said it will reorganise its business operations, wherein a section of its employees will transition to Flipkart into new roles and responsibilities at the group level.

As part of the reorganisation, all employees of Flipkart Wholesale other than those in core merchandising and operations will become part of the respective group functions in Flipkart, according to a statement.

While the company did not specify the number of people that will transition to Flipkart, sources said about 450 people will move.

"Through this move, the business will leverage existing operational synergies between businesses and also drive cost efficiencies in due course...This initiative strives to drive greater value to B2B customers which include kiranas, re-sellers and other businesses," it added.

Flipkart Wholesale said that with a core merchandising and operations team focused on growing the B2B operations, the business will continue to increase its investments in customer acquisition, reach and new offerings for its members both at stores and through its e-commerce initiatives.

"Flipkart Wholesale has an exciting growth charter ahead of it and our efforts are focused on delivering greater value to our customers, most of which are kiranas and resellers.

"Through this decision, we are sharpening our commitment to business growth by focusing on core business areas and leveraging the capabilities of our central resources," Adarsh Menon, senior vice-president and head of Flipkart Wholesale, said.

He added that at the same time, the company is committed to providing sustainable career paths for its employees. "With this development, Flipkart Wholesale employees will transition to Flipkart into new roles and responsibilities at the group level," he said.

