Flybig partners with IRCTC to offer air ticket bookings for North-Eastern States

Flybig, India's newest airline carrier has entered into an agreement with IRCTC to offer air ticket bookings on the IRCTC Air platform. The airline began its operations in January 2021 and is focused on connecting tier-2 and tier-3 cities within India. Currently Flybig is offering its services in North-Eastern states and the partnership of IRCTC & flybig “will allow the passengers to book their travel tickets to any northeast flybig destination, which will boost the Tourism in NE", said officials.

Flybig started its operations under the government's regional air flight connectivity scheme UDAN that aims to make air travel affordable and widespread, to boost inclusive national economic development, job growth, and air transport infrastructure development of all regions and states of India.

Flybig was founded by pilot turned aviation entrepreneur Captain Sanjay Mandavia, who has earlier launched several businesses in commercial aviation. Guwahati is currenlty the 2nd mainstream destination of the company and the operations kicked off in May 2021, connecting Guwahati to Tezu, Pasighat, Rupsi, Agartala, Dibrugarh, Calcutta. As per the comapny, Lila Bari sector will be launched on 31st October.

On the other hand, IRCTC has been long serving travellers in train to book their tickets online and has been working closely with Indian Railways to facilitate train booking. IRCTC recently started offering air tickets under its new platform, however, it's only serving limited sectors in India. The idea of air portal is to offer train travellers an alternative in case they are not able to find train tickets on the required dates.

Flybig is currently operating smaller ATR 72 aircrafts to North-Eastern cities with each other and aims to expand to other areas soon.

