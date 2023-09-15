trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662701
NewsBusinessCompanies
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Receives Dividend Cheque Of Rs 1,831.08 Crore From LIC

The Dividend cheque was presented to FM Sitharaman by LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty on September 14.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 02:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Receives Dividend Cheque Of Rs 1,831.08 Crore From LIC

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday received a dividend cheque of Rs 1,831.08 crore for FY 2022-23 from insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India.

The cheque was presented to FM Sitharaman by LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty.


LIC in a press release has said, "Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson, LIC of India, today presented the Dividend cheque of Rs 1831.09 crore to Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, as the Government of India's share of Dividend, approved by the Shareholders in teh Annual General Meeting held on 22.08.2023"

Dr MP Tangirala, Additional Secretary, GOI, Ministry of Finance, Dept. of Financial Services was present along with officials from Life Insurance Corporation of India, M Jagannath, MD, Tablesh Pandey, MD, Sat Pal Bhanoo, MD, R Doraiswamy, MD and JPS Bajaj, ZM (I/C) Northern Zone.

"LIC has completed 67 years since its incorporation and beginning with an initial capital of Rs 5 crore in 1956, LIC as at 31.03.2023 has an asset base of Rs 45,50, 571.73 crores with life fund of Rs 40,81, 326.41 crores. Despite two decades of opening up of the insurance sector, LIC continues to be the market leader in the Indian Life Insurance market," LIC further added

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train