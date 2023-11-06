Following TCS and Infosys, Wipro Implements Big Changes In Work-From-Home Policy For All Employees

New Delhi: Indian IT company Wipro has mandated that all employees must be present at their assigned office location for at least three days each week starting from November 15, 2023. This decision follows similar moves by Tata Consultancy Service and Infosys, which made it compulsory for their employees to work from the office for a certain number of days each week.

“We have decided to implement a compulsory hybrid work policy-requiring a minimum of three days in the office,” stated in a shared mail to all employees by senior Wipro executive.

The message stressed that this adjustment aims to improve communication, team building, collaboration, innovation, and creativity among the workforce.

“It is crucial for you to know that starting January 7, 2024, consistent failure to adhere to the hybrid work policy may have consequences,” the shared mail sent to Wipro employees said.

Previously, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had completely discontinued its work-from-home policy, requiring all employees to return to the office for five days a week, starting from October 1, 2023. This decision was communicated internally and reported by the media. Additionally, Infosys had instructed some of its employees to work from the office for a minimum of 10 days each month.