Free Disney+Hotstar Subscription: Airtel new recharge plans offering the platform subscription at low cost

New Delhi: Airtel has some good plans for Airtel customers who are seeking for a free Disney+Hotstar membership to watch your favourite shows or films. The company has launched several new recharge plans for both prepaid and postpaid users with a free Disney+Hotstar subscription.

Airtel has introduced a slew of recharge plans offering free Disney+Hotstar Subscription. Users can avail the subscription of OTT platform with all features along with data and calling. They are little costly than the standard plans.

Five Prepaid Plans

There are five combos in prepaid plans that include Disney+Hotstar subscription. They are classified into two options – 3 months subscription & 1 Year subscription.

3 months Disney+Hotstar

The pack starts at Rs 399 that includes data of 2.5GB per day for 28 days and the other plan is priced at Rs 839 offering 2GB per day for 84 days.

1 year Disney+Hotstar

It starts with Rs 499 offering 2GB per day and a similar plan is priced at Rs 599 including 3GB per day for 28 days.

In addition, there is also an annual recharge plan which offers 2.5GB per day for 365 days, and is priced at Rs 3359 – it also offers an annual subscription.

Four Airtel Disney+Hotstar Recharge Postpaid Plans

The company has introduced four postpaid plans with the Disney+Hotstar subscription. The basic pack starts at Rs 499 offering 75 GB data and unlimited calls local STD and national roaming.

Another monthly rental plan begins at Rs 999, in which users will get 100GB of data and unlimited calls.

Two monthly rental packages are available, the first of which offers 150GB of data and the second of which offers 250GB, and they are priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs 1,599 respectively. Both options include national roaming and unlimited local STD calls.