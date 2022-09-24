'This feeling is Productivity Paranoia': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says on work from home debate

New Delhi: ‘Work from home’ is become a common trend in post Covid-19 world. Employees from all sectors usually demand from organizations to remain flexible regarding working place and timing. It’s become a kind of norm by companies to provide hybrid setup where workers can do work from home a few days in a week. But this trend unfurls another problem that has intensified after Moonlighting saga. While talking about a complex disagreement between Managers and Employees over productivity in hybrid mode, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has termed this feeling as ‘Productivity Paranoia’.

What is a Productivity Paranoia?

A Microsoft survey revealed that over 80% of managers are concerned if the employees are productive enough while working from home. Simultaneously, 87% of employees lack context on how and why they’re being tracked, which can undermine trust and lead to “productivity theatre”. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has called this situation ‘Productivity Paranoia’.

The survey took 20,000 thousands employers across the 11 countries. The result of the ‘Work Trend Index Pulse’ hinted at a fundamental disagreement between employers and employees over productivity with reference to hybrid mode.

Here are the key findings of 'Work Trend Index Pulse Survey'