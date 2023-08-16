trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649669
RAFIQUE MALIK

From A Single Shoe Store To Rs 23,000 Crore Market-Cap Company, This Billionaire Is Ruling The Indian Footwear Market, Know The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Connection

Learn about the life of billionaire Rafique Malik, the Metro Brands chairman, who grew his business from a single store to a powerful one and today dominates the Indian footwear market.

Written By  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

A great accomplishment is not the destination; rather, it marks the beginning of the next big step. No one exemplifies this statement more than Metro Brands chairman Rafique Malik. This footwear maestro built his company from a single shoe store to a Rs 23,000 Crore enterprise. Mochi, Walkway, Metro Shoes, Da Vinchi, and FitFlop are well-known brands owned by Metro Brands.

The business, which began with a single store, now operates 720 stores in 164 Indian cities. According to Forbes, Rafique Malik has a real-time net worth of $2.8 billion. Learn about the life of billionaire Rafique Malik, who grew his business from a single store to a powerful one and today dominates the Indian footwear market.

The Birth Of Metro Brand

Rafique Malik's father Malik Tejani founded Metro as a single shoe store in Mumbai in 1955. Rafique expanded the one-store business into a robust company. In order to carve out a niche in India's affordable fashion footwear market, he spread it across the nation. The business currently operates as one of India's largest networks of fashion accessory and footwear retailers. Several of Metro Brands' well-known offerings include Mochi, Walkway, Metro Shoes, Da Vinchi, and FitFlop. Currently, the company operates 720 outlets in 164 Indian cities. Farah Malik Bhanji, his daughter, serves as the managing director of the business.

Malik is a self-made man who is regarded as the master of Indian footwear retail. His guiding beliefs, morals, and tenacity have helped Metro Brands Limited reach its pinnacle of success. Malik, however, is unstoppable. He is always aiming for new launches and achievements. With the announcement of a Rs 1,367 crore IPO in December 2021, Malik listed his company.

The family of the late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns a small portion of Metro Brands.

Rafique Malik's Family

Rafique Malik has five daughters from his marriage to Aziza Malik. The company's managing director is his second daughter.

Rafique Malik's Real Time Net Worth

According to Forbes, Rafique Malik's real-time net worth is $2.8 Billion as of 2023.

