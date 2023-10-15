From Door-To-Door To Millions: The Inspirational Journey Of Chinu Kala, Who Turned Rs 20 A Day Into 8 Crore Per Year

New Delhi: Meet Chinu Kala, a determined entrepreneur and model from India, born on October 10th, 1981. Chinu didn't have it easy growing up, often struggling to afford even a single meal a day. Despite these hardships, she held onto her dreams, fueled by a fierce determination to make it big.

Chinu's journey is a testament to the power of determination and hard work. From battling adversity to achieving global recognition, she stands as an inspiration for all those with big dreams and the courage to pursue them.

Chinu Kala: Success Story

In 2013, Chinu bravely launched her own company called Rubans Accessories, starting as a self-taught jewellery designer. Hailing from a small village, she moved to Delhi to pursue her passion for fashion and design.

However, finding work in the competitive fashion industry proved tough without a formal design education. Unperturbed, she decided to take matters into her own hands and build her jewelry empire.

Her initial collection drew inspiration from the vibrant and traditional Indian craft of meenakari, featuring beautifully enamelled pieces that caught the eye of many.

With the success of her first collection, Rubans quickly became a name to reckon with in the industry. Over the years, Chinu has crafted numerous stunning collections, each garnering more love and attention than the last.

Rubans Accessories, the brainchild of Chinu Kala, offers a diverse range of trendy and affordable accessories. Celebrities like Blake Lively, Kendall Jenner, and Beyonce have been spotted flaunting their statement necklaces, stacking bracelets, and cocktail rings.