From Dropout to CEO: The Inspiring Journey Of School Dropout Who Built Rs 5499 Crore Company

New Delhi: Through hard work, determination, and a willingness to learn, one can overcome the barriers posed by a lack of formal education. Several businessmen in India have defied conventional education paths to build their own companies.

Among them is Rakesh Chopdar, chairman and CEO of Azad Engineering, a Hyderabad-based firm that recently made headlines with its IPO launch in December 2023. Backed by prominent figures like former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Azad Engineering has rapidly ascended in the aerospace industry boasting a market capitalization of approximately Rs 5499 crore as of February 5.

Early Beginnings and Education:

Despite completing only up to the 10th standard at Trinity Public School, Hyderabad, Chopdar's journey with Azad Engineering began in 2008. With over 15 years of hands-on experience in engineering and manufacturing his interest in business sparked at the age of 17. He honed his skills by working with various stainless-steel materials, mastering the creation of critical components that stumped engineers worldwide.

Passion for Innovation:

Rakesh finds joy in crafting essential components that challenge the capabilities of many companies and engineers globally. His passion lies in the process of creating innovations that have a significant impact and contribute to the greater good. With his inherent skills and accumulated experience, he ventured into manufacturing intricate rotating and stationary parts for gas, steam, and aero engines.

Striking a Major Deal:

Recently, Azad Engineering made waves in the aerospace industry by sealing a significant pact with Rolls-Royce, a renowned power and propulsion solutions provider. Under this long-term agreement, Azad Engineering will manufacture and supply complex defense aero-engine components in India, effectively joining the global supply chain for Rolls-Royce's technologically advanced aero engines.