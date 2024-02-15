New Delhi: It might sound like a fairy tale, but it's true! Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who was born into a family of farmers, rose to become the chairman of the oldest and largest business house in the country. His journey from being an intern at TCS to becoming the Chairman of Tata Sons is truly inspiring. Read on to find out the inspiring tale of N Chandrasekaran.

Chandrasekaran, currently leading the Tata Group, started his journey with the conglomerate through an internship. Over the past seven years, he has been steering the group, earning the trust of Ratan Tata himself.

Tata-Sons Saga

Amidst the Tata-Cyrus Mistry controversy, N Chandrasekaran was appointed as the chairman of Tata Sons. Under his leadership, the company has reached new heights, with its valuation soaring to $128 billion.

N Chandrasekaran: Annual Salary

Chandrasekaran's annual salary jumped from Rs 65 crore in 2019 to Rs 109 crore in 2021-22, making him one of the highest-paid business executives in the country.

Rise In Tata Group Revenue

In just five years, Tata Group's revenue surged from Rs 6.37 lakh crore to Rs 9.44 lakh crore. The group's profit, which stood at Rs 36,728 crore in 2017, skyrocketed to Rs 64,267 crore during Chandrasekaran's tenure.

The Journey Begins

Chandrasekaran's association with Tata began in 1987 when he joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as an intern after completing his college education.

His dedication and talent propelled him forward, leading to his inclusion on the company's board in 2007. Subsequently, he was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer and later became the CEO of TCS in 2009, emerging as the youngest CEO of Tata Group.

A Man Of Diligence And Determination

Born into a farmer's family in Tamil Nadu in 1963, N Chandrasekaran exhibited diligence and fitness throughout his life. Despite long hours at work, he maintained a disciplined routine, waking up at 4 AM every day for a run.

Family Ties

N Chandrasekaran's wife, Lalitha, and son, Pranav Chandrasekaran, from his immediate family. With assets worth millions, his annual salary surpasses Rs 100 crore.