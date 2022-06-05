New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, June 5, 2022, can be used by players to get free rewards in their game accounts. The 12-digit codes, consisting of alphabets and numbers, can be redeemed on the official Garena Free Fire redemption website. On the website, one can log in with their Facebook, Apple, Gmail, Twitter, Huawei or VK ID to connect with your game accounts. Players are required to follow a few simple steps to get the rewards in their accounts.

Using the codes, players can get in-game rewards such as skins for weapons and characters. Another free reward that can players can receive using the codes includes diamonds, a form of in-game currency.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game. The game amassed massive popularity in India after the 2020 ban on PUBG Mobile India by the Indian government forced gamers to look out for alternatives.

However, early this year, the Indian government also imposed a ban on Garena Free Fire, meaning that gamers in India no longer will be able to play the popular title in the country.

Gamers outside India, however, can still play the game and use the daily redeem codes to get free rewards. Players in India, on the other hand, can play Garena Free Fire Max, an enhanced version of Garena Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, June 5:

ZRJA PH29 4KV5

X99T K56X DJ4X

HAYA TOAV U76V

PACJ JTUA 29UU

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

FF10 617K GUF9

B6IY CTNH 4PV3

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

FFIC DCTS L5FT

RRQ3 SSJT N9UK

FFBC LQ6S 7W25

FF9M J31C XKRG

TFF9 VNU6 UD9J

R9U VPEY JOXZX

FF9M 2GF1 4CBF

FFPL UED9 3XRT

YXY3 EGTL HGJX

How to redeem Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, June 5:

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire website i.e. reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 2: Log in to the website with your registered Garena Free Fire account via Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, Apple or VK ID.

Step 3: Enter redeem code on the text box.

Step 4: Submit after verifying the code

Step 4: Submit after verifying the code

Step 5: Click on the 'ok' button to complete the redemption process.

Gamers will receive the rewards in their game accounts 24 hours after successful redemption.