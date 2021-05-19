Gianluigi Ventre: Helping others succeed is the greatest success for me

It's no secret that the majority of people in today's world hope to one day achieve financial freedom; however, the reality is that very few individuals ever will. This holds especially true for the estimated 582 million entrepreneurs across the globe. Statistically speaking, around 90% of businesses fail in their first year. In order to be successful when starting a business, it's essential for entrepreneurs to identify an area in which there is demand for their product or service and sustain that demand over an indefinite period of time. One entrepreneur, Gianluigi Ventre, managed to achieve financial freedom at a young age through educating others about the ins and outs of finance and investing, but it certainly didn't happen overnight.

Ventre was born in Avellino, Italy, and from a young age was constantly fascinated by entrepreneurship. From the time he was in high school, Ventre recalls envisioning himself becoming a successful businessman on Wall Street, trading his way to a net worth in the millions. He went on to study Economics in school, and upon graduating entered the corporate world. It didn't take long for Ventre to soon realize that he did not want to work for someone else. He had always dreamt of becoming his own boss and found it very difficult to spend his days building someone else's dream. Ventre stated, "When people work for others, they gain money, but they lose a lifetime. That's why I tried to find something different, because I knew if I wanted a different lifestyle I would need to do things out of the ordinary." He realized that working a typical nine-to-five position would never amount to a life of financial freedom, so it was time for him to make something happen.

After leaving his job behind and spending time on various software ventures, Ventre met an Australian trader who would soon change the course of his life for the better. The man, an expert trader and finance guru, inspired Gianluigi Ventre to educate himself on all things finance, from trading to money management. Soon after, Ventre became immersed in the world of trading. He admits that mastering trading was very difficult, as he lost money just as much as he made it in the beginning; however, Ventre relentlessly persevered and eliminated all distractions in his pursuit of financial mastery. "When my peers would go out to have fun, I would stay in and strategize. Then, when those same people finally came back to sleep, I had formulated a new way to make money," Ventre explained.

After many months of studying, Ventre decided to put his trading skills to the test. He entered a competition along with 200 other skilled traders, and an attractive $50,000 cash prize. To his own surprise, he ended up taking first place. To this day, he still considers it to be his biggest accomplishment thus far, as it was a pivotal moment in his life. Ventre then began developing his own software which enabled him to analyze the market in a more efficient way. With his own system built and his financial knowledge increasing on a daily basis, Ventre has consistently managed to double his deposited capital. One of his best returns to date was when he made a 240% profit with a capital of $100,000 in just over a year, and 2,000% on the collapse of oil.

Ventre had begun to make a name for himself in the financial world, and he knew he possessed the knowledge needed to help others learn to trade with his techniques. He invested his winnings from the tournament into creating his first prominent business. The business would primarily revolve around teaching others to trade, but even with a resume like Ventre's, building trust with prospective clients was difficult. As many people in the trading space know, there are countless scams and fraudulent individuals claiming to teach others the secrets of trading, among other financial services. To combat this understandable skepticism, Ventre began sampling his services and products at no cost, sometimes even for the span of multiple weeks.

After spending numerous months proving his validity to potential clients, Ventre began to build a strong list of satisfied customers. Word-of-mouth soon assisted him in gaining a heavy flow of incoming inquiries, and his traffic has only increased since then. In fact, his business has become so highly sought-after that today Ventre has an estimated 300 people working for him. Ventre makes certain that each individual he works with are skilled and passionate about what they do, just as he is. His team helps others learn everything having to do with financials, from trading strategies to maximizing online sales in general, but Ventre emphasizes that it doesn't work without effort on the part of the client. "Anyone can attempt to learn how to trade, but it's not easy by any means. You need the right tools, commitment, and you absolutely need to spend hours studying," Ventre boldly stated.

Gianluigi Ventre constantly strives to help others break through the mental barriers they have subconsciously built to show them that anything is possible with effort and consistency. He plans on establishing himself at the forefront of his industry, and he is already well on his way with hundreds of satisfied clients under his mentorship. We encourage readers to keep up with Ventre online, as he is definitely an entrepreneur to look out for in 2021. Readers can keep up with Ventre on his Instagram, or visit his website.

