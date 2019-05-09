Gillette India announces Q3 results; Sales up 3%, PAT up 23%

New Delhi: FMCG Company Gillette India Ltd. (GIL) on Thursday announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company delivered sales of Rs 466 crores, up 3 percent vs year ago, behind brand fundamentals, the strength of the product portfolio and improved in-store execution. The Profit After Tax (PAT) was Rs 88 crores, up 23 percent versus year ago behind continued focus on productivity, cost efficiency and reduced advertising spend during the quarter,” the company said in a statement.

Sales for the year till date is up 10 percent and Profit After Tax (PAT) is up 7 percent versus year ago, it added.

“We have delivered growth for the third consecutive quarter this year driven by category development and execution excellence. We will continue to focus on raising the bar on superiority of our products, packaging, go-to-market and communication, improving productivity and strengthening our organization and culture,” Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Gillette India Ltd. said.