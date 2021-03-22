हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GoAir

GoAir commences 'Summer Sale' from today, check offer details here

GoAir has waived off the convenience fee for customer who book their tickets through all the direct channels of the airline.

GoAir commences &#039;Summer Sale&#039; from today, check offer details here

New Delhi: Budget airline GoAir has announced its 'Summer Sale' with booking period starting from March 22-26.

The travel period for the offer commences from March 22 - June 30 and comes with special features.

According to the airline, these features have been crafted after analysis of customers' needs.

"The first and foremost feature is 5 kg extra baggage allowance without any extra cost. It has been noticed that customers are facing the quintessential challenge of optimal baggage and extra baggage this season is the ideal option for them," the airline said.

"Customers will also have the benefit of any number of date modifications to their ticket, free of cost. This feature will enable our esteemed customers to plan and re-plan their summer travel with complete peace of mind."

Besides, the airline has waived off the convenience fee for customer who book their tickets through all the direct channels of the airline.

