close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GoAir

GoAir launches 28 additional flights effective tomorrow

The company has also launched new flights for the first time between Delhi-Nagpur-Delhi and Delhi-Kochi-Delhi sector.

GoAir launches 28 additional flights effective tomorrow

New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir has announced 28 additional flights effective April 26 with enhanced connectivity amongst 12 destinations.

Among the flights are Mumbai (8 flights), Delhi (7), Nagpur (3), Ahmedabad (2), Goa (1), Chandigarh (1), Ranchi (1), Jaipur (1), Lucknow (1), Patna (1), Pune (1) and Kochi (1).

The company has also launched new flights for the first time between Delhi-Nagpur-Delhi and Delhi-Kochi-Delhi sector.

The company said that these 28 additional flights will immediately alleviate the shortage of flights and inconvenience caused to passengers due to the Jet Airway’s flight cancellations.

“GoAir is committed to provide travelers a value for money proposition through highest standards of customer service and affordable air fares – as low as Rs 1368 on select routes. GoAir is also committed to provide secure and efficient transportation at all times with attention to essential details,” Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said.

In Mumbai, all flight numbers starting from G8 2000 to G8 2999 will depart and arrive at Terminal 2, effective April 26, the company added.

Tags:
GoAirGoAir additional flightGoAir new routeGoAir Delhi-Nagpur
Next
Story

Boeing suffers $1 billion hit from 737 Max crisis, abandons 2019 financial outlook

Must Watch

PT26M45S

Morning Breaking: Watch top stories of the hour, 25th April, 2019