GoAir launches 28 additional flights effective tomorrow

New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir has announced 28 additional flights effective April 26 with enhanced connectivity amongst 12 destinations.

Among the flights are Mumbai (8 flights), Delhi (7), Nagpur (3), Ahmedabad (2), Goa (1), Chandigarh (1), Ranchi (1), Jaipur (1), Lucknow (1), Patna (1), Pune (1) and Kochi (1).

The company has also launched new flights for the first time between Delhi-Nagpur-Delhi and Delhi-Kochi-Delhi sector.

The company said that these 28 additional flights will immediately alleviate the shortage of flights and inconvenience caused to passengers due to the Jet Airway’s flight cancellations.

“GoAir is committed to provide travelers a value for money proposition through highest standards of customer service and affordable air fares – as low as Rs 1368 on select routes. GoAir is also committed to provide secure and efficient transportation at all times with attention to essential details,” Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said.

In Mumbai, all flight numbers starting from G8 2000 to G8 2999 will depart and arrive at Terminal 2, effective April 26, the company added.