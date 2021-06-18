हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Wipro

Good news for employees! Wipro to roll out salary hikes from September 1

Wipro employees are categorised in five bands (A to E), with sub-rankings within each band based on their work experience. Employees up to the B3 band (juniors) account for the biggest share of Wipro's over 1.97 lakh staff.

IT services major Wipro on Friday said it will give wage hikes to junior employees with effect from September 1, 2021.

"Wipro Limited will initiate merit salary increases (MSI) for all eligible employees up to Band B3 (Assistant Manager and below), effective September 1, 2021. In January 2021, the company had announced salary hikes for eligible employees in these bands, who form 80 percent of the company's workforce; this is the second hike in this calendar year," Wipro said in a statement.

As announced earlier, all eligible employees above band C1 (Managers and above) will receive pay hikes effective June 1, it added.

"On average, the increments will be in the high single digits for offshore employees while it will be in the mid-single digits for onsite employees. The company will reward top performers with substantially higher increases," it said.

The company, however, didn't specify the quantum of hikes. The Bengaluru-based company usually offers salary hikes in June.

Wipro had also rolled out promotions for high performers in bands up to B3, effective December 1, 2020. Many IT firms, including Wipro, had deferred annual increments and promotions at the beginning of FY'21 due to the pandemic-induced slowdown. These increments were given in the later months.

