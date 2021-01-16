हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IRCTC

Good news! Indian Railways allows e-catering services in trains, RailRestro to resume food delivery at select stations

Indian Railways has finally allowed e-catering services. Railrestro will soon resume food delivery at the select stations.

Good news! Indian Railways allows e-catering services in trains, RailRestro to resume food delivery at select stations

New Delhi: In a pleasant development for thousands of rail passengers, the Indian Railways has now Friday allowed e-catering services to resume at selected railway stations. In a statement, the Railway Ministry said that it will be subject to compliance of all the guidelines on health and safety matters issued by Central and state governments and other authorised agencies under them.

“Food delivery on trains will be permitted at select stations across the nation, subject to the service providers following the operating instructions issued by the local governing authorities,” the Ministry said. 

 

 

This was announced after Manish Chandra, CEO and Founder, RailRestro, had written to the Ministry of Railways and IRCTC officials to allow the e-catering services in the trains.

RailRestro, which is an IRCTC-authorized e-catering wing, has received confirmation from the Ministry of Railways and is set to operate from the last week of January 2021. 

"All the restaurant partners have been asked to ensure hygienic and contactless deliveries," said Kriti Raj, Public Relations Manager at RailRestro. The e-catering services had been suspended as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The company has laid down strict guidelines which include thermal scanning of the restaurant's staff and delivery personnel several times during the operational hours, sanitization of kitchens daily at regular intervals, use of protective face masks or face shields by restaurant staff and the delivery personnel and permission to prepare food only if the body temperature is below 99oF.

The guidelines for their delivery staff are also laid-down well and are followed religiously. These include collecting orders only after washing hands, mandatory use of 'Aarogya Setu' app by delivery personnel, contactless delivery to ensure zero human contact, constant use of protective face masks or covers and sanitization of delivery bags after each delivery.

RailRestro has more than 2000 affiliated restaurants across the country to deliver healthy, hygienic, and fresh food.

