'Goodbye Homework!', Elon Musk makes BIG prediction for viral AI bot ChatGPT

New Delhi: Tech Billionaire Elon Musk has made a big comment on viral dialogue AI bot ChatGPT as he hailed the inception of AI Bot as a new world. He further emphasised to say Goodbye to homework because of the AI bot ChatGPT. Musk replied on a post which informed about the news on US deparment blocked ChatGPT on school devices, networks. It was posted by Marc Andreessen on Twitter who called it the war on children intensifies.

ALSO READ | 'Inspiring to see...', Satya Nadella says THIS on his meeting with PM Modi

According to Elon Musk, ChatGPT will save students from doing homework. It is now a thing of the past as the inception of ChatGPT has been hailed as the new world.

It’s a new world. Goodbye homework! January 5, 2023

What is ChatGPT?

Chat-bot ChatGPT has been making a sensation around the world especially on the social media since the launch. Users are finding multiple ways to use the advanced chat bot by solving their problems, homework, more. Here are some ways to use this Artificial-in-built conversation style chat bot.

ALSO READ | Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro & Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launched in India; Check prices, RAM, display, camera, processor and other key details - In PICS

The popular chat bot is developed by Aritificial Research company OpenAI and is terming as next big thing in the technology world. Some experts fear that it might overwhelm Google. Earlier, Microsoft announced to add ChatGPT AI feature into its search engine Bing to provide more accurated and helpful results of the searches to the users.

ChatGPT is different from Google in some many aspects. However, one feature that makes it totally different from Google is the warning feature. If you ask a potential dangerous thing like killing someone or suicide, it won’t give you answers. Instead, it will suggest you to get rid of bad thoughts or consult a Psychologist.