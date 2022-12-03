Sony PlayStation 4 & 5: PS Plus Monthly Games announced for December 2022 -- Check list here

New Delhi: Sony Playstation has announced to unveil new games on December 6 for the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games. The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog lineup for December will be announced later this month. Some games that will be available from December 6 to January 2 are Divine Knockout: Founder’ Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and Biomutant.

Sony also informed that all of these gaming titles will be available for PlayStation plus essentials, extra and Premium subscribers to download from December 6.

What is PlayStation Plus Essentials, Extra & Premium?

Among all the plans available for PlayStation users, it’s the easier and cheap one. Users can get PS plus essentials at the cost of $10 per month, $25 per quarter and $60 per year. It provides many benefits including online play, cloud saves, dowloadable games per month, and PlayStation store discounts.

Along with all the features of PS Plus Essentials, it allows the players to download a catalog of up to 400 of PS4 and PS5 games.

PS Premium includes all of the features found in the Essential and Extra tiers. On top of that, players also get access to hundreds of PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games. PlayStation Plus Premium will cost $18 per month, $50 per quarter or $120 per year.

Detailed Information about the upcoming games on PS4 and PS5 in December for Essential:

Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition

Launching directly into PlayStation Plus, this third-person platform fighter adds a whole new dimension to the genre. Damage enemies to make them vulnerable, then smash them out of the arena in a unique, third-person perspective. Choose from one of 10 playable gods to hurl boulders as Hercules or wield Mjolnir as Thor.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armours and packs — remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

Biomutant

Mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action in this open-world, post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable RPG. A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided.