Google Layoffs: Employee Takes leave to Care for his Mother With Terminal Cancer, Company Abruptly Fired him

New Delhi: An employee of Google who left the firm to care for his dying mother was let off. Paul Baker, who held the position of Video Production Manager at Google, disclosed that he was let go while on a caregiver's leave. The connection to his laptop was gone, but when he checked in using his home computer, he learned that he had also been laid off recently. Dozens of tales have been published that explain how abrupt layoffs can affect people's lives.

While she was still in the hospital after giving birth, a woman was fired. Similar circumstances led to the employment loss for another partner. Baker disclosed that his mother had terminal cancer and that he has taken a month off work to care for her. His acquaintance told him about the layoffs while he was on vacation.

Baker realised that his work laptop had been disconnected shortly after the mass layoffs were announced, so he turned to his home laptop to check his mail. He learned at that point that the layoffs had an effect on him as well.

"After reading several heartbreaking/inspiring stories and learning that 12k Google employees will be laid off on Friday, I'm prepared to share my experience. I lost my job as well while on carer leave for a terminally ill member of my close family. Following the first shock, melancholy set in because I missed the folks. I miss being fully enmeshed in the Google culture and career," Baker wrote on LinkedIn.

According to Baker, he was often worried that Google had too many employees. He did anticipate that the business would implement other cost-cutting initiatives as opposed to layoffs. Because he worked for Google Ads, a department that generates income for the corporation, he believed he would be safe.