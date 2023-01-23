'Why me? Why now?': 8 months pregnant IT employee pens down heart-rending post after being fired from Google

New Delhi: In order to reform their business operations, companies all around the world have turned to layoffs. The unexpected change is leaving employees in a highly precarious situation, particularly in tech organisations. On social media, many of them are posting about their experiences. Massive hiring decisions made during the epidemic without adequate planning have been associated with the layoff activities.

Katherine Wong, a project manager at Google, claimed she was let go just before starting maternity leave. She emphasised that she had received an "excellent performance review," indicating that the layoffs were not based on performance. According to estimates, Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, cut 12,000 workers on Friday.

"'Why me?' was the first thing that crossed my mind. "Why now? In-depth on LinkedIn, she explained, "It was difficult to accept and digest, especially the news that came after a great performance review. It is now 'nearly impossible' to hunt for a job as 'a 34 weeks pregnant lady.

"People are worried about the health and welfare of my infant. I refrained from letting my bad feelings take control because I had a baby within that needed to be cared for, but I was unable to control my trembling hands. I have such conflicting emotions.

I adore Google, especially my team at Google Domains, because we truly feel like a family. I'm appreciative that my crew is still on my side today. I've been feeling proud of the start-up-like team I work for because we are one of the few achieving good business development in these trying times "Wong concluded the article.

The timing of the layoff makes her predicament worse despite the fact that she has used social media to look for work leads. "I desire to be allowed to enter the office. However, the truth is that I need to concentrate on the last stage of my pregnant adventure and make sure my baby is born healthy. I'm confident in my ability to be okay and will make every effort to be "Added she.