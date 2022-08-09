NewsBusinessCompanies
GOOGLE MAPS

Google Maps Fiasco! Family with three-month-old baby on board plunges into canal while following Google Maps in Kerala

A family of four had to be rescued after their car plunged into a canal in Kerala. According to media reports, the driver had been following directions from Google Maps which led their vehicle straight into the water on Thursday night.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Google Maps Fiasco! Family with three-month-old baby on board plunges into canal while following Google Maps in Kerala

New Delhi: A family of four, including a three-month-old baby plunged straight into a canal while following Google Maps in Kerala. As per media reports, the driver was following Google Maps, however the driver did not anticipate what was apparently a canal that the Map was directing to, and it fell straight into the water.

Luckily though, the family had a miraculous escape. The locals in the area saw the car sliding into the canal and rushed to the spot to rescue the family. They tied the car with ropes and pulled it out of the water.

A family of four had to be rescued after their car plunged into a canal in Kerala. According to media reports, the driver had been following directions from Google Maps which led their vehicle straight into the water on Thursday night.

As per media reports the family --Dr Soniya along with her three-month-old daughter, mother Sosamma and another relative were travelling to Kumbanad in Kerala when the incident occured.

The family purportedly was using Google Maps for direction and when they reached a canal near Parachal, Maps recommended driving straight. However, the driver could not notice the curve of the road, and during this confusion, plunged into the canal.

In the past too, several instances were reported when due to in accurate Google navigation, people either missed their destination or were lost completely.

Couple of years ago, a resident in Minneapolis, Minnesota (US) complained that Google Maps told him to go over the frozen Mississippi river. The man, after following Google Maps’ instructions walked through the river before falling through the ice.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!