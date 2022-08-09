New Delhi: A family of four, including a three-month-old baby plunged straight into a canal while following Google Maps in Kerala. As per media reports, the driver was following Google Maps, however the driver did not anticipate what was apparently a canal that the Map was directing to, and it fell straight into the water.

Luckily though, the family had a miraculous escape. The locals in the area saw the car sliding into the canal and rushed to the spot to rescue the family. They tied the car with ropes and pulled it out of the water.

A family of four had to be rescued after their car plunged into a canal in Kerala. According to media reports, the driver had been following directions from Google Maps which led their vehicle straight into the water on Thursday night.

As per media reports the family --Dr Soniya along with her three-month-old daughter, mother Sosamma and another relative were travelling to Kumbanad in Kerala when the incident occured.

The family purportedly was using Google Maps for direction and when they reached a canal near Parachal, Maps recommended driving straight. However, the driver could not notice the curve of the road, and during this confusion, plunged into the canal.

In the past too, several instances were reported when due to in accurate Google navigation, people either missed their destination or were lost completely.

Couple of years ago, a resident in Minneapolis, Minnesota (US) complained that Google Maps told him to go over the frozen Mississippi river. The man, after following Google Maps’ instructions walked through the river before falling through the ice.