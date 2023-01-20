Google to lay off 12,000 employees amid tough days: CEO Sundar Pichai

New Delhi: Google has announced to lay off its workforce by cutting 12,000 roles joining other companies which laid off its employees in 2023. All the affected employees of US have been sent the email regarding the lay off and in other countries, the process will take a few days due to local laws and practices.

“I have some difficult news to share. We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles,” Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in the email sent to the affected employees.

“This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with. I’m deeply sorry for that. The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here. Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today, he further added.

The affected employees in the US will get the salary for the full notification period (minimum 60 days) and a severance package will offer starting 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google.

Moreover, the company has announced to pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time along with 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected. Those affected employees outside of the US will get support in line with local practices. Sundar Pichai said they are bound to go through difficult economic cyles and important moments ‘to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities.’

He said to being optimistic about the ability to deliver on their mission even on their toughest days. He called it one of them.