topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
SWIGGY

Swiggy lays off its 10% employees as company announces to shut down Meat marketplace

Swiggy CEO said the company is committed to exploring new business opportunities but has also taken harder look at some of its existing new verticals.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Swiggy lays off its 600 employees that accounts for 10% staff.
  • Swiggy joins the list of 150 companies globally that lay off its employees in first 20 days of January.
  • A total of 38815 employees have been laid off so far in 2023, according to layoffs.fyi.

Trending Photos

Swiggy lays off its 10% employees as company announces to shut down Meat marketplace

New Delhi: Food delivery app Swiggy has laid off its 600 employees that accounted for 10% staff amid tough times and stark compeitition among food delivery market in India. Swiggy joined the league of the companies that laid off its employees in the first 20 days of January, mostly tech companies amid fear of recession and slow growth in 2023.

ALSO READ | THIS company is no 1 service brand in the world; check list of top 10

“We’re implementing a very difficult decision to reduce the size of our team as a part of a restructuring exercise. In this process, we will be bidding goodbye to 380 talented Swiggsters. This has been an extremely difficult decision taken after exploring all available options, and I’m extremely sorry to all of you for having to go through with this,” the company announced in an email this morning.

ALSO READ | Best camera smartphones under 15000 in India 2023: Check here

“Effective very soon, we will be shutting down our Meat marketplace. While the team has done exceptionally well with solid inputs, we haven’t hit product-market fit here despite our iterations. From a customer perspective, we will still continue to offer meat delivery through Instamart. We will continue to stay invested in all other new verticals,” the mail said.

Swiggy CEO said the company is committed to exploring new business opportunities but has also taken harder look at some of its existing new verticals.

According to the layoffs.fyi, the site that keeps track on all lay offs around the world, a total of 38815 employees have been laid off in the first 20 days of January with 151 companies were part of it. It is to be noted that the site has been tracking all lay offs since the inception of Covid-19.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885