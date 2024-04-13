Govt Directs E-commerce Platforms To Remove Bournvita From 'Healthy Drinks' Section

New Delhi: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has instructed all e-commerce websites to remove drinks and beverages from the "healthy drinks" category on their platforms. The decision has brought setbacks for brands like Bournvita and others.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) found that there is no definition for a "health drink" in the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, along with its rules and regulations, submitted by FSSAI and Mondelez India, as per Moneycontrol report. (Also Read: Govt Simplifies Payment Mechanism For Traders Importing Pulses From Myanmar)

A statement released by the ministry stated,“NCPCR, a statutory body constituted under section (3) of the commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 after its inquiry under Section 14 of CPCR Act, 2005, concluded that there is no "Health Drink defined under FSS Act 2006, Rules and regulations as submitted by FSSAl and Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd," (Also Read: India's Retail Inflation Hits 10-Month Low At 4.85% In March)

The ministry's directive follows shortly after the FSSAI instructed e-commerce platforms to refrain from categorizing dairy, cereal, or malt-based beverages under 'health drinks' or 'energy drinks'.

The food safety authority stated that there is no specific definition for 'health drink' in the regulations. Moreover, according to the regulations, 'energy drinks' are essentially flavored water-based beverages.

The debate regarding the alleged health risks associated with Bournvita surfaced after a YouTuber criticized the powder supplement in a video. The YouTuber claimed that it contains high levels of sugar, cocoa solids, and potentially harmful colorants, which could pose serious health risks to children, including the risk of cancer.