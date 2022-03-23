हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
E-commerce

Govt sends 270 notices to ecommerce players for breaching country-of-origin norm

The government has issued 270 notices to e-commerce companies since January 2021.  

Govt sends 270 notices to ecommerce players for breaching country-of-origin norm

New Delhi: The government has issued 270 notices since January 2021 to e-commerce players for violation of provisions related to country of origin, and over Rs 56 lakh have been collected as compounding fees from such online companies, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 provides, in the case of imported products, for mandatory declaration of country of origin on the digital and electronic networks used for e-commerce transactions.

The Act also provides for penalty in case of violations and authorises the state governments to take action thereon.

"The Legal Metrology Office of the Department of Consumer Affairs has issued 270 notices since January 1, 2021 to e-commerce entities for violation of provisions pertaining to country of origin and an amount of approximately Rs 56,40,500 in the form of compounding fees has been realised from such e-commerce companies," Choubey said.

