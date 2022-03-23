Aadhaar Card not linked to phone number? Here’s how to link mobile number on Aadhaar in simple steps

New Delhi: Is your current mobile number not linked to your Aadhaar card? If yes, then you probably must be facing troubles in availing several services, especially related to banking and finance. For instance, while applying for a credit card, you need to verify Aadhaar card details via an OTP, which is sent to the mobile number registered with the document. Missing out on such services because your number isn’t linked to your current mobile number could be infuriating. But the good news is that you can easily change the phone number linked to your Aadhar card in a few simple steps.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the authority managing the issuing of Aadhaar cards and handling update requests of residents, allows cardholders to update the phone number linked to Aadhaar. You can change your Aadhaar linked phone number whenever you switch to a new number.

However, you will need to visit an Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to make changes related to the phone number registered with the 12 digit unique identity number provided to Indian residents.

Besides your phone number, you can also change your name, address, e-mail ID, and biometric details, among others, on the Aadhaar card. For most changes, you have to visit a nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

However, you can make a few changes completely online, right from the comfort of your home. All you need to do is visit the official UIDAI website and apply for an Aadhaar update request.

Here’s how to change the mobile number on Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/ to book an appointment at your nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Step 2: Select your location from the dropdown menu and tap on the ‘Book an Appointment’ at Aadhaar Seva Kendra option.

Step 2: You need to take a printout of the Aadhaar Update/Correction Form.

Step 3: Visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre on the date of the appointment and provide the form to the Aadhaar executive.

Step 4: You will need to pay a small fee for the Aadhaar Card photo change service.

Step 5: The executive will give you an acknowledgement slip with the update request number (URN).

