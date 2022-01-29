Green India Polymers turning trash into sustainable wealth, here’s how

New Delhi: One of the key issues in the world ecosystem is the pollution related to plastics. Our oceans are becoming trash bins that contain heaps of plastics. In this advent, one of the startups has taken the initiative of turning plastic waste into sustainable wealth and creating a larger hemisphere for economic growth and saving the environment.

Green India Polymers have started the creation of PET flakes. This brand is also responsible for bringing the value of the larger petrochemical companies through the customised solution deliverance.

The insurgency of plastic in the world ecosystem is like a ticking time bomb as a result of this, the global plastic industry has surfaced and is expected to rise by USD 110 by the year 2025. Many countries are leading the path in the plastic recycling and remanufacturing industry and the growth of the companies have been staggering till now. It is estimated that around 9% of the plastic is being recycled and India also plays a major role in the recycling of plastics. When recycling is performed properly it reduces the considerable amount of landfills on the earth.

As a company, Green India Polymers have marked its presence worldwide and have been exporting PET flakes to various countries including the United States, Canada, Morocco, South Africa and the Middle East.

Amit Mani, Founder & Managing Director of Green India Polymers says,” Plastic is the necessary evil of our world. We have to find a replacement for it, until then it is of utmost importance to recycle as much plastic as one can. Our company “Green India Polymers is one of the dominant competitors of the plastic recycling industry”

Green India Polymers estimates to recycle more than 1000 MT tonnes of plastic, they make PET flakes and PET Resins/Granules.