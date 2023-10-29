New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was arrested by the police in Noida for allegedly assaulting and raping a woman at her residence in Greater Noida. The incident occurred when the man, named Sumit Singh, was delivering groceries. Upon realizing that the woman was alone at home, he forcefully entered her apartment and committed the crime.

Following the assault, he swiftly fled away from the scene.

The victim promptly filed a complaint with the authorities on the same day, leading the police to initiate a search operation to track down the perpetrator.

After an extensive pursuit, Sumit was eventually located in a residential area in Greater Noida. However, during the attempted arrest, he managed to snatch a pistol from one of the constables and evade capture.

The law enforcement agency swiftly responded by deploying additional forces and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams to locate Sumit.

As the teams closed in on him, Sumit resorted to firing shots at the approaching officers. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, he sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, enabling the authorities to apprehend him effectively.

Currently, Sumit is under police custody and is receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital for his injuries. Further investigations have revealed that Sumit has a history of involvement in illegal activities, including a previous arrest related to the illicit sale of alcohol.