HCL Tech declares one-time bonus worth over Rs 700 cr for staff to mark USD 10 bn-revenue milestone

New Delhi: HCL Technologies on Monday announced a special one-time bonus worth over Rs 700 crore for its employees, as the IT giant marked USD 10 billion (about Rs 72,800 crore) revenue milestone.

The special bonus will be paid to employees in February 2021, amounting to nearly USD 90 million plus payroll taxes in some countries, the impact of which is excluded from FY21 EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) guidance provided by the company last month, HCL Tech said in a statement.

HCL Technologies said it is "issuing a one-time special bonus to employees around the world" worth over Rs 700 crore in recognition of its recent milestone of crossing the USD 10 billion mark in revenue for 2020.

"In celebration and gratitude all employees with one year of service or greater will receive a bonus, the equivalent of ten days' salary," the statement said.

Despite an unrelenting pandemic, each and every member of HCL family demonstrated strong commitment and passion, contributing to the growth of the organisation, Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies said.

"The USD 10 billion revenue milestone is a testament of our remarkable resilience as an organisation and the entrepreneurial spirit of our 1,59,000 plus employees,? Apparao added.