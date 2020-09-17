HDFC Bank launches video KYC facility for savings, corporate salary A/c, Personal Loans--Check benefits

New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Thursday announced the launch of Video KYC (Know Your Customer) facility. HDFC Bank has deployed consent-based Video KYC facility as an alternate method of establishing the prospective customer’s identity, during the account opening process.

The Video KYC facility has been deployed for Savings and Corporate Salary accounts and Personal Loans so far and will be rolled out for other products in a phased manner. As per the RBI directions, successful completion of Video KYC is equivalent to full KYC and the customers is eligible for all financial / banking products. It is available on working days from 10 am to 6 pm, the bank said.

"Prospective customers can now sit in the comfort of their home or office and open a full KYC – all benefits account in HDFC Bank in a few minutes and avail the bank’s world-class products and services. The Video KYC process is online, secure, and quick. It is a paperless, contactless, and recorded interaction between a Bank official and the customer," a bank statement said.

For Video KYC, customer needs to adhere to the following:

Complete Aadhaar OTP-based EKYC in Bank Application



Keep original PAN Card handy



Be in India while performing Video KYC



Have a smartphone with a good data connectivity

After the customer completes his / her Aadhaar eKYC through the Bank Website / Insta Account Opening App available on Playstore, he / she gets connected to a Bank official who undertakes Video KYC.

During a Video KYC involves the bank official will verify customer’s information, click customer’s picture, click customer’s PAN card image. Video KYC’s audio-video interaction is validated before the account is finally activated.



“In the first phase, we’re rolling it out for Savings and Corporate Salary and Personal Loans customers and will be rolled out for other products in a phased manner. This facility is in line with our objective to leverage technology to deliver convenience to our customers. We are happy to state that the Video KYC is an outcome of our agile pod working together as part of the One Bank vision taking one more step in customer experience excellence journey,” Arvind Vohra, Group Head – Retail Branch Banking, HDFC Bank said.