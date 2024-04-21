HDFC Bank Q4 Net Profit Grows To Rs 17,622 Crore

New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 2.11 percent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 17,622.38 crore for the March 2024 quarter against Rs 17,257.87 crore in the preceding December quarter.

On a standalone basis, the country's largest private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 16,511.85 crore compared to Rs 16,372.54 crore in the December quarter. (Also Read: Wipro Q4 Net Profit Falls 7.8% To Rs 2,835 Crore)

In July 2023, the bank merged its home loan-focused parent HDFC into itself. (Also Read: Want To Start Business But Short On Funds? Pitch Your Idea To THIS Billionaire And Get Funding)

Its core net interest income grew to Rs 29,080 crore for the reporting quarter, while the other income grew to Rs 18,170 crore. The lender has reported its core net interest margin of 3.44 percent on total assets.

The gross non-performing assets ratio came at 1.24 percent.