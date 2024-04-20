Want To Start Business But Short On Funds? Pitch Your Idea To THIS Billionaire And Get Funding

New Delhi: Many times you have an amazing business idea but lack of money to execute it. However, some investors welcome your idea and are ready to fund it. Mark Cuban is one of them. In his MasterClass course "Win Big In Business," Mark Cuban stated that he has spent $100 million in business pitches that he has received over email.

When Was MasterClass Launched?

It was launched on February 22.

What He Is Doing Now?

At the moment, he serves as a judge on the American television series Shark Tank. It turns out that he makes a lot more investments outside of those shown in the show. (Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg In Beard? Check Truth Behind Viral Photo)



The American reality television program Shark Tank is the source of Cuban's greatest fame. While he was in the program, he reportedly put $20 million into 85 firms, according to CNBC. (Also Read: Golden Opportunity To Own Plot In Greater Noida: YEIDA Relaunches Group Housing Scheme -- Check Details)

Cuban began accumulating wealth in 1990 with the sale of his technological company, MicroSolutions.

He feels that he can comprehend and provide more thorough input via email. "I have a lot going on, so if we do it over the phone, I'll forget half of what we discussed. I can always look it up if we do it via email," he stated.

How Much Time Mark Cuban Spent On Reading Mails?

Additionally, he disclosed that he reads emails for approximately three to four hours each day. He acknowledged that investing over email does not always ensure credibility, but the strategy has been successful for him thus far.

Large Language Model

Cuban also said in his Masterclass that he is trying to build a large language model that would include all of the business communication and meeting transcripts from his company, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs. Apart from that, he intends to create his "own version of ChatGPT."