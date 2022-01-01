Here’s what people ordered from Blinkit on New Year’s eve

New Delhi: Blinkit, a Zomato-backed online grocery delivery business, recently made news after rebranding from Grofers and promised customers 10-minute delivery. The app looks to have gained popularity and is meeting client requests within the defined time ranges.

On New Year's Eve, with night curfews in effect across the country and plans cancelled, the order rate was expected to surge, and it did. Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, shared some fascinating views on Twitter. In one of his tweets, Goyal said, "@letsblinkit has provided an update — 7,000 nacho packs have already been ordered. There are also 43,000 cans of aerated beverages. I'm not going to reveal condom statistics."

In the following tweet, he reported that Blinkit had sent 10,000+ COVISELF kits on New Year's Eve. He also warned everyone to be cautious.

Albinder Dhindsa, the CEO of Blinkit, also tweeted, "Today, over 50,000 nimbus have been sold. @letsblinkit I think it's tequila time."

In response to rising competition in the quick commerce business, Grofers relaunched as Blinkit earlier this month. Blinkit competes with Swiggy's Instamart, BigBasket, Dunzo, and the upstart Zepto, in which Zomato already has a key presence. Most competitors are accumulating funds to compete in the cash-sucking business, so the rebranding comes at a bad moment.

Blinkit, it turns out, has plans to deliver items other than groceries. It has already started supplying products like electronics and cosmetics.

